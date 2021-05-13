Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,130 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

