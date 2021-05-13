Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit