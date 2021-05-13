Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

