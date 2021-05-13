Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

SUM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 28,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,445. Summit Materials has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

