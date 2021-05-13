SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

