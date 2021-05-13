SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.70

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as low as C$13.35. SunOpta shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 266,917 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$418.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

