Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 6.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 155,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,151,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

