Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SUR stock traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.22 ($0.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,260. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 36.11 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £116.12 million and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.35.

In other news, insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

