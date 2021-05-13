Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $61,514.56 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $61,514.56 and $3,465.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.