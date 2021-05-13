SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 3,788 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 196.85%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

