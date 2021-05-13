SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 3,788 Shares

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 196.85%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit