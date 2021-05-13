sUSD Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $145.65 million and approximately $38.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

