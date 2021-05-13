Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $46.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of MGNI opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

