SVB Leerink Boosts Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $11.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 6,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,878. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

