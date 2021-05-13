Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $134.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.77 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $553.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.91 million to $578.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $626.08 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.12. 10,817,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.