Sylo (SYLO) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Sylo has a total market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

