Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

NUE stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

