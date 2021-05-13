Symmetry Partners LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Shares of W opened at $299.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.70. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.