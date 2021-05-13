Symmetry Partners LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

