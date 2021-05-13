Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

