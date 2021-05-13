Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.