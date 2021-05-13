Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $759,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

