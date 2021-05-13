Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Sells £7,219,392.32 in Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

SYNC stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29. Syncona Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.71.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

