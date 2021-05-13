Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

