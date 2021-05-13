Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

SYY stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

