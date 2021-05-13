Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

