Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

TLIS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TLIS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

