Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Reduced by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 276,779 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 6,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,037. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

