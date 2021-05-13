Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,214. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,528. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

