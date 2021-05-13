Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 36377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

