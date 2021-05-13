Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Target worth $95,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.85.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

