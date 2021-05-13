TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 215.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. JOYY comprises about 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.45% of JOYY worth $33,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

JOYY stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

