TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 110.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,830 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

NYSE TME traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 91,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,062,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

