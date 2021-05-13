TD Securities Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.29 and a 52-week high of C$35.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.