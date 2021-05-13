TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Altius Minerals stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 79,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

