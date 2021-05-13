TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$50.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.44. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

