TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$50.00

May 13th, 2021

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.44. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

