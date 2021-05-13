TD Securities Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

