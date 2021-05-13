Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

TNK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 612,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,351. The company has a market cap of $475.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

