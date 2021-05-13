Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TIIAY. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.