Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

TELDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

