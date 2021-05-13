Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.20). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485,499. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

