Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Up 5.6%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 38,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 723,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

