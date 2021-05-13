TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T opened at C$26.18 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.65.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.