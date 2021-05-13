Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 10,034.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

