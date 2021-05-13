Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Andra Rush Sells 11,587 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -852.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

