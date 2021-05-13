Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Terex stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 20,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -885.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

