Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 278,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

TSCDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

