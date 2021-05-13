Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,018 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

