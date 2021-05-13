Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

