TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of TFII opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. TFI International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

