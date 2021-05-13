TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.53. 22,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 263,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

