TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

