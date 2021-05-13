TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?

Earnings History for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit